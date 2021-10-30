Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of BlackLine worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $496,484.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.