Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.59% of CTO Realty Growth worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $53.61 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $319.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

