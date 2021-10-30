Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 26,619 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Aegon worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

