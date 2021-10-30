Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.