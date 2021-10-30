Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.48% of Civista Bancshares worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.06 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $364.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.