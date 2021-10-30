Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.58% of Weyco Group worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

WEYS opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

