Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,748 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.44% of First Financial Northwest worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

