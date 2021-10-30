Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,004 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.77% of Vidler Water Resources worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Vidler Water Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 21.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VWTR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

