Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,187 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.31% of DHI Group worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DHX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

