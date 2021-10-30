Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,929 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Noah worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Noah by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

