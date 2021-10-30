Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $10.72 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 592,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Tilray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,493,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Tilray stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

