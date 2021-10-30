Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.69% of Diodes worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,042 shares of company stock worth $12,436,930. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

