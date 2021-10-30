Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Domino’s Pizza worth $89,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CX Institutional increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $488.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

