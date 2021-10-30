Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.53 and traded as high as C$23.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.35, with a volume of 125,785 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

