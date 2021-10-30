DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93.

