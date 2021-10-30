DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.49 ($49.99).

DWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DWS opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

