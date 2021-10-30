DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.45

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.45 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 558,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £166.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

