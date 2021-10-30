East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

