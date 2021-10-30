EasyFi Tops One Day Volume of $794,428.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and $794,428.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00008100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00251600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

