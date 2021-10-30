easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

