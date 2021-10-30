Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.28

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.28 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 24,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £130.99 million and a P/E ratio of 46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

