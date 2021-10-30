Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $6.70 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

