Ecolab Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

NYSE:ECL opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

