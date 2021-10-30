EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Cap Achieves $333,341.87

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $333,341.87 and $462.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 76.3% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,697.02 or 0.99991878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00061262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.99 or 0.00615843 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

