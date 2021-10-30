Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $2.94. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 381,885 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 136.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus by 25.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

