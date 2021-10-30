Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.96 Billion

Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $14.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.83 billion and the lowest is $13.10 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $9.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $63.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $66.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $70.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE ET opened at $9.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after buying an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

