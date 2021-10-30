Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.00

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.00 ($14.12) and traded as high as €12.42 ($14.61). Engie shares last traded at €12.39 ($14.58), with a volume of 4,402,708 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGI. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.68 ($18.45).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

