ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in October

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the September 30th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,069.0 days.

Shares of XNGSF opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.