EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

NYSE:EQT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.