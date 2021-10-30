Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.