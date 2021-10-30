Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.88% of Eros STX Global worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

