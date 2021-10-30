Essentia Price Reaches $0.0020 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $131,277.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00251600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

