ETHERLAND Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,530.00 (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. ETHERLAND has a market cap of $464,078.88 and $9,530.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHERLAND coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHERLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.