Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have commented on EURN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

