EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) versus RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Head-To-Head Review

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.55, meaning that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for EVmo and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 2 14 1 2.94

RingCentral has a consensus price target of $416.35, indicating a potential upside of 70.79%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than EVmo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 6.17 -$3.50 million N/A N/A RingCentral $1.18 billion 18.85 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -280.21

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% RingCentral -9.78% -59.27% -6.55%

Summary

RingCentral beats EVmo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

