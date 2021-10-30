Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.11

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.11 and traded as high as C$43.09. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$42.60, with a volume of 50,350 shares trading hands.

EIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

