ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $652,991.07 and $3,071.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012794 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

