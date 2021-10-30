Exosis (EXO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $28,273.52 and approximately $27.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,463.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.94 or 0.07031747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00314177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.99 or 0.00966408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.54 or 0.00433653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00264691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00257387 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

