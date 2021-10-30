Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,915 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.61% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $131,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.26 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

