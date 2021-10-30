Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.99% of Fabrinet worth $70,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

