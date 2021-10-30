Facebook, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Shares of FB opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.69. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

