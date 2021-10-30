FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Announces Dividend of $0.11

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

FB Financial has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $45.33 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.