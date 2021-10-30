Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 59,009 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 7,774.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,009 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSE BOOT opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

