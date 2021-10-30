Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,363 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.65% of Citi Trends worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Citi Trends by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

CTRN opened at $77.36 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $702.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.