Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279,460 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of EVERTEC worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 73.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

