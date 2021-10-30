Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

