Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 6,520 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4,247.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 15.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

