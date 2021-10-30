FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $235.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

