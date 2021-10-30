Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Tops $17,310.31

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,310.31 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00095653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,601.49 or 0.99837042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.17 or 0.06948191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022885 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

