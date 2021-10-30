Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00070401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.44 or 1.00657109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.06986900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

